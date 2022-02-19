Brokerages Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) PT at £127.98

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £127.98 ($173.18).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPX. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a £151 ($204.33) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £150.50 ($203.65) to £135.90 ($183.90) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a £115 ($155.62) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of LON:SPX traded down GBX 190 ($2.57) on Friday, reaching £116.90 ($158.19). 126,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,062. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of £105.20 ($142.35) and a fifty-two week high of £172.25 ($233.09). The company’s 50 day moving average is £140.97 and its 200-day moving average is £151.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.62 billion and a PE ratio of 42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.