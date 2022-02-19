Brokerages Set Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $5,358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,000 shares of company stock worth $10,103,400 over the last three months. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 101,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 42,269 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,520. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 146.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

