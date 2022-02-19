Brokerages Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Target Price at $61.21

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

TRGP stock opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

