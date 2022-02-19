Brokerages Set Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Target Price at $57.57

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of analysts have commented on ERIC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a SEK 121 target price (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a SEK 125 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at $238,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,913 shares during the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

