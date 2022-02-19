Brokers Issue Forecasts for Allakos Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allakos in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.11). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.55) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair lowered Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.69. Allakos has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $139.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $65.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Allakos by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Allakos by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 177.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Allakos by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Allakos by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

