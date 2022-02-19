Brokers Issue Forecasts for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Generac in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.78.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $294.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. Generac has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Generac by 76.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,743,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Generac by 133.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after acquiring an additional 363,940 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $130,133,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

