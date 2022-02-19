Brokers Issue Forecasts for Glencore plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glencore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 500 ($6.77) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,404.33.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. Glencore has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

