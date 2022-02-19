Brokers Issue Forecasts for Keros Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.72) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.69). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($7.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($9.91) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $52.09 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $71.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $96,803.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $234,980.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,189 shares of company stock worth $2,174,356. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

