Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Markel worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Markel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 13.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 40.5% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 43.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,253.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,238.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,252.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,077.41 and a 12 month high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,443.33.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

