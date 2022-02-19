Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,548 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,145 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Huntington Bancshares worth $14,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 754,475 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 97,622 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

