Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $8.41 Million in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 168,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TOST. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at about $95,717,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $43,706,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $34,956,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,783,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,048,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Toast stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.52. Toast, Inc has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Several research firms recently commented on TOST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $5,497,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372 in the last three months.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

