Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $9.06 Million Investment in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 123,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,062,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.25. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

