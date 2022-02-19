Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 307,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of RA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.54. 319,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,395. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 586,991 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

