Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Bruker has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. Bruker has a 52-week low of $56.93 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.01.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Bruker by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in Bruker by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 42.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

