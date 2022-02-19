BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

BTRS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.64. 645,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,994. The stock has a market cap of $894.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.37. BTRS has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92.

In other BTRS news, Director Juli Spottiswood purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BTRS by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in BTRS by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BTRS by 98.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in BTRS by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BTRS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

