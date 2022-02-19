Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after purchasing an additional 292,627 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,578,000.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $221.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.70 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.50.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.24.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

