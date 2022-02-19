Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.25. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,383,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,906 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at $10,944,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 143.2% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 947,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 557,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 355.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 171,529 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

