CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 266,887 shares.The stock last traded at $25.88 and had previously closed at $26.42.

CAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins dropped their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.86, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CAE by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $581,856,000 after buying an additional 4,608,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of CAE by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,188 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,416,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CAE by 2,281.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,639,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,490 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,830 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile (NYSE:CAE)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

