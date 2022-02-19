CAE (TSE:CAE) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$38.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins raised CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.78.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE stock opened at C$32.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.98. CAE has a 12-month low of C$29.40 and a 12-month high of C$42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. The company has a market cap of C$10.28 billion and a PE ratio of 73.39.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.