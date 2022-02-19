CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target Raised to €4.20

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €3.40 ($3.86) to €4.20 ($4.77) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAIXY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.20.

CaixaBank stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.28.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

