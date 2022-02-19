California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 797,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,210 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vistra were worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Vistra by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

