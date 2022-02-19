California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $13,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Gentex by 11.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Gentex by 308.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Gentex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,820 shares of company stock worth $1,285,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

