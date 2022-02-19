California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 689,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,272 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $15,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of CLVT opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

