California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 520,727 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $15,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 339.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 908,777 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 708,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after buying an additional 127,740 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 113,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 32.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 77,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 18,892 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $30.37 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

