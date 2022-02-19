California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $15,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,085,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,027,000 after buying an additional 187,613 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Alcoa by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,733,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after buying an additional 312,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,540,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AA opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $78.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,090,292 over the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

