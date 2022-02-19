California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,636 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 406,269 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $14,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $96,313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after buying an additional 2,026,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after buying an additional 1,999,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.64. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.