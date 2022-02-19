Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.39 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.360 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CMBM. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 710,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,100. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $746.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cambium Networks by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cambium Networks by 15.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

