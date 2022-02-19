Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. Camtek has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $49.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,473,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 172,745 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

