Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOS. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Veritas Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 38.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

