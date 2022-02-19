Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$260.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CTC.A. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cfra decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$230.00.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

CTC.A opened at C$192.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$181.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of C$11.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$159.44 and a one year high of C$213.85.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.