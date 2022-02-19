Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.22. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 9,166 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBDS)

Cannabis Sativa, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain, Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC, Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face, Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion, and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.