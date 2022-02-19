Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Cut by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $153.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $116.67 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

