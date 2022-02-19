Capital One Financial Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.06. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.55 EPS.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

NYSE:COF opened at $153.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $116.67 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after purchasing an additional 274,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,562,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,891,000 after acquiring an additional 112,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after acquiring an additional 890,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.