Capital One Financial Weighs in on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WRE. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 167.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,778 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,217,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,222,000 after acquiring an additional 433,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 751,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 275,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

