Capital World Investors Has $5.67 Million Stake in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) by 61.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,554,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445,359 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Italk were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Italk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Italk news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages recently commented on TALK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Italk in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Italk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

Shares of Italk stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. Italk Inc has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

