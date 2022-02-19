CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Gap Down to $19.46

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.46, but opened at $18.28. CareTrust REIT shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 13,464 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTRE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 143.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 301.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

