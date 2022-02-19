CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells $357,700.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $357,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $326,500.00.

CarGurus stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,940,000 after purchasing an additional 115,026 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CarGurus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

