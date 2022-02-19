Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.27. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 194,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after buying an additional 31,202 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,090,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

