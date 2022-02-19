Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Trading Up 12.5%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s stock price was up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 184,791 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 105,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The stock has a market cap of C$63.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.46.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:CET)
