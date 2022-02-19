Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Trading Up 12.5%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s stock price was up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 184,791 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 105,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The stock has a market cap of C$63.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.46.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

