Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.06. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 172,690 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVAT)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

