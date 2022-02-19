Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.06. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 172,690 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.
Cavitation Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVAT)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cavitation Technologies (CVAT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.