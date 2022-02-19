CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on CD Projekt from 140.00 to 133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTGLY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.90. 16,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,509. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

