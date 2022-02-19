Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) PT Raised to $11.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.03. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at about $20,353,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,209,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

