Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 5,632 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 882,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,642 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 335,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,977,000 after purchasing an additional 244,854 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.93 and a 52 week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

