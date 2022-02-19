Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Ceres Power in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ceres Power in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ceres Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55.

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

