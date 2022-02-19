Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Certara Inc. provides medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Certara Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. Certara has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.

In other Certara news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 376,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $11,186,671.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $1,330,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,127,193 shares of company stock valued at $270,062,192 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 127.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Certara in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

