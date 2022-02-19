CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL) fell 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.84 and last traded at C$2.85. 64,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 581,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$963.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58.

Get CGX Energy alerts:

CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.