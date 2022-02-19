CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL) fell 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.84 and last traded at C$2.85. 64,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 581,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$963.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58.
CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)
