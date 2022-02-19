Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

NYSE CHRA opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Charah Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 56.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Charah Solutions in the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.