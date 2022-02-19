Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO Sells $6,309,200.00 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CRL opened at $293.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $343.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.02 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after buying an additional 748,211 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after buying an additional 329,426 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $57,585,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,358,000 after buying an additional 152,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.