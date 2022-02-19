Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.500-$11.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.50-11.75 EPS.
A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $407.43.
Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $293.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $343.02 and its 200 day moving average is $387.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $259.02 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.
