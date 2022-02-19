Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.500-$11.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.50-11.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $407.43.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $293.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $343.02 and its 200 day moving average is $387.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $259.02 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.