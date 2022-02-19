Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 579,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $73,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $144.13 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.45%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

